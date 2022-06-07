Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 6th (ABMD, AMG, AMWD, DNACF, DOUG, DWVYF, ECOM, ECVT, EE, ELMS)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 6th:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online service which includes games, e-commerce, entertainment, healthcare, automotive and other diversified offerings. DeNA Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ecovyst Inc. businesses include Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. Ecovyst Inc., formerly known as PQ Group Holdings Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

