Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TAG Immobilien (TEG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TAG Immobilien (ETR: TEG) in the last few weeks:

5/25/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €24.00 ($25.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/24/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €28.40 ($30.54) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/24/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €24.00 ($25.81) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/24/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €30.00 ($32.26) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/10/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €30.00 ($32.26) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/9/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €28.40 ($30.54) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

ETR:TEG opened at €16.45 ($17.69) on Tuesday. TAG Immobilien AG has a 1 year low of €15.88 ($17.08) and a 1 year high of €29.37 ($31.58). The business has a fifty day moving average of €19.03 and a 200-day moving average of €21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

