REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. REV Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

REVG traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,712. The company has a market cap of $641.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. REV Group has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 183.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 204,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 195,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 563.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 186,146 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

