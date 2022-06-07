REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.06 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. REV Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of REVG traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. 11,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,712. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. REV Group has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

REVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 150.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

