Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.