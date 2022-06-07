Reviewing Hippo (HIPO) & Its Rivals

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hippo to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hippo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo -246.66% -37.80% -18.72% Hippo Competitors -0.60% 3.28% 0.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hippo and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $91.20 million -$371.40 million -0.22 Hippo Competitors $13.34 billion $2.88 billion 71.70

Hippo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hippo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hippo Competitors 759 3219 2777 167 2.34

Hippo currently has a consensus price target of $4.69, suggesting a potential upside of 244.85%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 13.54%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Hippo has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo’s peers have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hippo peers beat Hippo on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Hippo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

