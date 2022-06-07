Reviewing LegalZoom.com (LZ) & The Competition

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) is one of 144 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare LegalZoom.com to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com -21.77% -1,446.94% -29.38% LegalZoom.com Competitors -37.86% -1,406.66% -6.39%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LegalZoom.com and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 0 4 6 0 2.60 LegalZoom.com Competitors 789 3378 5075 107 2.48

LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 88.58%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 68.78%. Given LegalZoom.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LegalZoom.com and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $575.08 million -$108.66 million -18.08 LegalZoom.com Competitors $868.32 million -$1.99 million -29.18

LegalZoom.com’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com. LegalZoom.com is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LegalZoom.com competitors beat LegalZoom.com on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About LegalZoom.com (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

