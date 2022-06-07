Reviewing Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) & Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) and Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Republic Bancorp pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 42 consecutive years and Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

58.0% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.9% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Republic Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp 35.41% 12.16% 1.55% Republic Bancorp 29.43% 9.49% 1.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Republic Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp $238.63 million 3.13 $87.94 million $4.72 8.84 Republic Bancorp $313.12 million 2.98 $86.79 million $4.39 10.61

Community Trust Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Republic Bancorp. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Community Trust Bancorp and Republic Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Republic Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Republic Bancorp has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.93%. Given Republic Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Republic Bancorp is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats Republic Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Trust Bancorp (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, renting safe deposit boxes, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, internet banking, and e-statement services. The company operates 79 banking locations in eastern, northeastern, central, south central Kentucky, southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee; 4 trust offices across Kentucky; and 1 trust office in northeastern Tennessee. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

About Republic Bancorp (Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, home improvement and home equity, secured and unsecured personal, and aircraft loans. The company also offers credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and memory banking, private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it provides short-term and revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; and general purpose reloadable prepaid cards through third party service providers. Further, the company offers consumer credit products; and property and casualty insurance products. As of January 28, 2022, it operated 42 full-service banking centers. Republic Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

