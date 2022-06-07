Reviewing RLI (NYSE:RLI) & SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

RLI has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

80.2% of RLI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of RLI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RLI and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI 0 1 3 0 2.75 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

RLI currently has a consensus target price of $121.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.52%. Given RLI’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe RLI is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Profitability

This table compares RLI and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI 21.98% 16.65% 4.61% SiriusPoint -15.82% -13.95% -3.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RLI and SiriusPoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI $1.18 billion 4.59 $279.35 million $5.56 21.48 SiriusPoint $2.18 billion 0.41 $58.10 million ($2.21) -2.50

RLI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SiriusPoint. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RLI beats SiriusPoint on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLI (Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile. It also offers coverages for security guards and in the areas of onshore energy-related businesses and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages focuses on providing errors and omission coverage to small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. This segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and other types of specialty commercial automobile risks; incidental and related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and coverages, employment practice liability, and for various classes of risks, including public and private businesses; and healthcare liability and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, cargo, hull, protection and indemnity, marine liability, inland marine, homeowners' and dwelling fire, and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers commercial surety bonds for medium to large-sized businesses; small bonds for businesses and individuals; and bonds for small to medium-sized contractors. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. It markets its products through branch offices, brokers, carrier partners, and underwriting and independent agents. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

About SiriusPoint (Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. The Insurance & Services segment offers coverage to various product lines comprising accident and health, environmental, workers' compensation, and other lines of business, including a cross section of property and casualty lines. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

