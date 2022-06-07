Reviewing Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Viant Technology and Qutoutiao’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $224.13 million 1.75 -$7.74 million ($0.64) -10.08 Qutoutiao $676.18 million 0.04 -$194.52 million ($9.42) -0.10

Viant Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qutoutiao. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qutoutiao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Viant Technology has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viant Technology and Qutoutiao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology -3.46% -14.04% -10.43% Qutoutiao -28.59% N/A -46.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viant Technology and Qutoutiao, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00 Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viant Technology currently has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 137.73%. Given Viant Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Summary

Viant Technology beats Qutoutiao on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viant Technology (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel demand side platform for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile, which provides household insights for optimized bid decisions and touchpoint collection across consumer pathways, as well as offers holistic targeting and measurement across channels; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Qutoutiao (Get Rating)

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services. It also offers Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising, as well as Midu Lite mobile literature application. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

