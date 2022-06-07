Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REYN. Stifel Nicolaus cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

