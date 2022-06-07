Richard K. Crumly Sells 20,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 867,056 shares in the company, valued at $45,477,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ XPEL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $51.66. 121,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,689. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.54. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $103.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 118.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in XPEL by 199.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPEL during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in XPEL by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

