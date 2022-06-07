Richard K. Crumly Sells 20,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 867,056 shares in the company, valued at $45,477,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ XPEL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $51.66. 121,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,689. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.54. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $103.84.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
XPEL Company Profile (Get Rating)
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPEL (XPEL)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.