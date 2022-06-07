Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CEO Sells $146,116.64 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 22,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $146,116.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,028.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RMNI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 248,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,836. The company has a market capitalization of $563.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 72.75% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 59,048 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Conifer Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,569,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

RMNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

