Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,800 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 6,800 ($85.21) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($81.45) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($75.19) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,000 ($75.19) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($60.15) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,868.46 ($73.54).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,956 ($74.64) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,738.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,452.22. The company has a market cap of £96.52 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($54.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,343 ($79.49).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($67.29), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($51,277.44).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

