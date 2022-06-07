Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,800 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($85.21) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($60.15) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($75.19) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($87.72) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($58.90) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,868.46 ($73.54).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,956 ($74.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £96.52 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($54.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,343 ($79.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,738.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,452.22.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($67.29), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($51,277.44).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

