Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($76.44) to GBX 6,000 ($75.19) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,531.49.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO stock opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $72.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.