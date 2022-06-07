Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($76.44) to GBX 6,000 ($75.19) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,531.49.
RIO stock opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $72.71.
About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
