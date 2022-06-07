Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.04% from the stock’s current price.

RTNTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

OTCMKTS RTNTF traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $84.83. The stock had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $63.01 and a 12-month high of $100.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.43.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.