RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REI.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

TSE REI.UN opened at C$22.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$20.65 and a 1-year high of C$26.11.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

