Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) to report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.41. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $61.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,456. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.