RLI (NYSE:RLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $119.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average is $109.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.40. RLI has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $121.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $264.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. RLI had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RLI will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $119,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in RLI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RLI by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,773,000 after buying an additional 190,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,822,000 after purchasing an additional 28,756 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 976,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RLI by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

