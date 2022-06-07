Robert J. Gould Sells 24,382 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Gould sold 24,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $197,494.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert J. Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Robert J. Gould sold 5,631 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $135,256.62.

NASDAQ:FULC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.53. 570,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $307.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.55.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FULC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $12,844,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,024,000 after acquiring an additional 433,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 127.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,036 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 833.7% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 317,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 283,431 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $7,112,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

