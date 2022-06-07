Robert L. Dixon, Jr. Sells 420 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $500.41. 996,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,482. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $502.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Anthem by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 42.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 35.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 449,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,603,000 after purchasing an additional 117,161 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $1,951,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

