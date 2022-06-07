Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 450” Price Target for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 450 ($5.64) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 156.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.64) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.70) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.27) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.01) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.77) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £35.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.63 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.51). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 176.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 179.26.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.