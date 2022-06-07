Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$157.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Argus to C$157.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. CSFB set a C$153.00 price target on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.51.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY stock traded up C$0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$133.16. 830,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,138. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$124.08 and a 1 year high of C$149.60. The stock has a market cap of C$186.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$132.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$136.39.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$11.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9400008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total value of C$54,692.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$185,873.31. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total value of C$580,711.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$836,526.04. Insiders have sold 12,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,690 over the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.