Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$157.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Argus to C$157.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. CSFB set a C$153.00 price target on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.51.
Shares of RY stock traded up C$0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$133.16. 830,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,138. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$124.08 and a 1 year high of C$149.60. The stock has a market cap of C$186.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$132.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$136.39.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total value of C$54,692.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$185,873.31. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total value of C$580,711.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$836,526.04. Insiders have sold 12,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,690 over the last quarter.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
