Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Rural Funds Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Rural Funds Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
