Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFFGet Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Rural Funds Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Rural Funds Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

