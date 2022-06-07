RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on RXST. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RxSight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $434.58 million and a PE ratio of -2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. RxSight has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $19.67.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 251.55% and a negative net margin of 212.04%. Analysts expect that RxSight will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,679,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in RxSight during the third quarter valued at $11,403,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter valued at $4,431,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter valued at $4,175,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the first quarter valued at $3,909,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

