Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) to post sales of $159.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.40 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $152.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $643.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $655.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $660.64 million, with estimates ranging from $635.15 million to $693.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,747,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,592,000 after buying an additional 2,066,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,213,000 after buying an additional 1,840,939 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $22,722,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,695,000 after buying an additional 1,377,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.42. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -244.89%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

