Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €140.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) received a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.10% from the company’s current price.

SAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($147.31) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €133.00 ($143.01) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

SAF stock traded up €2.33 ($2.51) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €98.52 ($105.94). 547,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($72.23) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($99.31). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €105.27.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

