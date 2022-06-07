Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.32.

Several analysts recently commented on SAGE shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Golumbeski bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 178,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

