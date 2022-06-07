Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Price Target Cut to €12.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from €14.50 ($15.59) to €12.50 ($13.44) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cheuvreux downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($18.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($21.51) to €17.00 ($18.28) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Salvatore Ferragamo stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. 7,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

