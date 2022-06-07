Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFRGY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($18.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($21.51) to €17.00 ($18.28) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

OTCMKTS SFRGY opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $13.42.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.