Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Price Target Increased to €45.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from €42.00 ($45.16) to €45.50 ($48.92) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAXPY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($47.31) to €43.00 ($46.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,370. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

