Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.94. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.05 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 37.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SASR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 128,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,075 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $52.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.34%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

