Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) PT Raised to €119.00 at UBS Group

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from €118.00 ($126.88) to €119.00 ($127.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($103.23) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($118.28) to €112.00 ($120.43) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.02) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($96.77) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Sanofi from €121.00 ($130.11) to €127.00 ($136.56) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 45,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,133. The company has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,878,000 after buying an additional 75,166 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

