Saputo (SAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SAP traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.23. 91,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,775. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$24.61 and a 12 month high of C$37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.79.

Get Saputo alerts:

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.56.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.