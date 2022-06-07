Saputo (SAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

Saputo (TSE:SAPGet Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SAP traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.23. 91,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,775. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$24.61 and a 12 month high of C$37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.79.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.56.

About Saputo (Get Rating)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

