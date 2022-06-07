SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $389.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $412.00 to $389.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.13.

SBAC stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.53. 3,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,520. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.97 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.47.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,646 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,753. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

