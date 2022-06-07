Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €6.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €6.00 ($6.45) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.88) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.45) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.77) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.06) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Monday, May 16th.

SHA stock opened at €6.18 ($6.65) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($12.15) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($18.00). The business’s 50-day moving average is €5.55 and its 200 day moving average is €6.30.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

