Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €150.00 ($161.29) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($215.05) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of SU stock opened at €131.00 ($140.86) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €136.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €148.48. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($82.09).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

