Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) versus Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

This table compares Scholar Rock and Kymera Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $18.82 million 9.49 -$131.80 million ($3.04) -1.66 Kymera Therapeutics $72.83 million 11.33 -$100.22 million ($2.48) -6.43

Kymera Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Scholar Rock. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scholar Rock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Scholar Rock and Kymera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kymera Therapeutics 0 4 7 0 2.64

Scholar Rock currently has a consensus price target of $34.17, indicating a potential upside of 575.23%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $64.18, indicating a potential upside of 302.39%. Given Scholar Rock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Scholar Rock and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock -236.95% -59.99% -37.33% Kymera Therapeutics -194.23% -30.40% -22.06%

Volatility & Risk

Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Scholar Rock on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies. It is also developing a pipeline of novel product candidates with potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, and fibrosis. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.