Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.80

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.77. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SREI stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 56.70 ($0.71). 2,254,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,491. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 45.55 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 61 ($0.76). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £278.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.78.

In other news, insider Lorraine Baldry bought 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £830.56 ($1,040.80).

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

