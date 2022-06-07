Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNCE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science 37 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,130,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth about $2,125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

SNCE traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. 6,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,684. Science 37 has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Science 37 will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

