Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science 37 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

SNCE stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. Science 37 has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30.

Science 37 ( NASDAQ:SNCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science 37 will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,009,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,966,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,446,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,705,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

