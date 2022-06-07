Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Science Applications International stock opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $95.98.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In related news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,094,000 after purchasing an additional 631,486 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

