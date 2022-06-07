Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

Science Applications International stock opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average is $85.87.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after buying an additional 91,475 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Science Applications International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Science Applications International by 4.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Science Applications International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Science Applications International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

