Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Cowen

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.43% from the stock’s current price.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Shares of SAIC opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $95.98. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Science Applications International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,143,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,875,000 after acquiring an additional 56,181 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 44.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,832,000 after acquiring an additional 636,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Science Applications International by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,085,000 after acquiring an additional 76,621 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

