Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) PT Raised to $120.00 at Cowen

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $111.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.43% from the stock’s previous close.

SAIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

NYSE SAIC opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $95.98.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,143,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,875,000 after purchasing an additional 56,181 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 44.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,832,000 after purchasing an additional 636,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,085,000 after purchasing an additional 76,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

