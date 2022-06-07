Scotiabank Cuts Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target to C$0.70

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised shares of Nevada Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of TSE:NCU traded down C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$2.55.

Nevada Copper ( TSE:NCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Nevada Copper will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

