Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued on Sunday, June 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the company will earn $3.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.47. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $241.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.71 and a 200-day moving average of $232.43. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

