SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SELLAS Life Sciences Group is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on novel cancer immunotherapeutics for cancer indications. The company’s product candidate, galinpepimut-S, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the Wilms Tumor 1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc., formerly known as Galena Biopharma Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of SLS opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a market cap of $59.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 1,092.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 169,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 13,768 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group (Get Rating)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.