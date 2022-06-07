SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $41,738.04 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $41,738.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Keenan Michael Conder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Keenan Michael Conder sold 829 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $23,717.69.

S traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,305,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,298. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on S. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

